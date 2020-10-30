Covid: Portsmouth student fined over street party
- Published
A University of Portsmouth student has been fined over a street party which was held outside a halls of residence, in breach of coronavirus regulations.
Police broke up the party of about 50 people outside Margaret Rule Halls on Isambard Brunel Road in the early hours of 23 October.
Hampshire police said the evidence had been reviewed and the 19-year-old had received a £200 fixed penalty fine.
He has already been suspended by the university.
Officers were called to the halls where they broke up the gathering at 00:46 BST.
Two hours later the force dispersed a group of 40 from the site.
Insp Marcus Kennedy said the male student had breached the rule of six by organising the party
"We would like to remind people that we will issue fines to those who are in breach of the restrictions outlined by government to limit the spread of coronavirus," he added.
The university's vice chancellor Prof Graham Galbraith said: "The rule of six is the law and must be followed.
"The vast majority of students, and our community, have complied with the law so there is no excuse for this breach of the regulations."
There have been 337 new coronavirus infections recorded in the city in the past week, with the infection rate currently at 175.4 cases per 100,000 people.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: What will I be paid under the new scheme?
- VACCINE: How close are we to finding one?