Southampton stabbing: Boy charged with attempted murder
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Southampton.
A man received with stab wounds to his neck and stomach during an altercation in Barnfield Road at about 12:40 GMT on Tuesday, police said.
The 56-year-old remains in hospital where his injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.
A second boy, also 14, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
The boys, both from Southampton, are due to appear at Southampton Youth Court.