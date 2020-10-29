Pregnant woman among Albanian migrants found at Southampton Docks:
A group of 11 Albanian migrants, including a pregnant woman and a 17-year-old boy, have been found at Southampton Docks.
The group was discovered by port workers in Dock Gate 4 on Wednesday morning, Border Force said.
A Home Office spokeswoman said they were understood to have arrived in the city on a vessel from Le Havre, France.
Hampshire Police said the pregnant woman had been taken to hospital and the other 10 people remain in custody.
The force said the 17-year-old boy would be transferred into the care of children's services.
On Sunday, seven stowaways were detained after military forces stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight.
The Nigerian men were found on board the Southampton-bound Nave Andromeda which had travelled from Lagos.
The Special Boat Service ended a 10-hour standoff which started when the stowaways reportedly became violent.
All seven remain in custody on suspicion of seizing or exercising control of a ship by use of threats or force under the Aviation and Maritime and Security Act 1990, police said.