Portsmouth student faces fine over street party
- Published
A University of Portsmouth student faces a possible fine after a street party was held outside a halls of residence.
Hampshire Constabulary said the student had been reported for summons following gatherings outside Margaret Rule Halls in the early hours of Friday.
The force said if evidence proved there was a breach of coronavirus rules, a fixed penalty notice would be issued.
The university has suspended the 19-year-old student, who is from the city.
Police can issue £10,000 fines to the organisers of large gatherings, with attendees fined £200 for a first offence.
Ch Insp Rob Mitchell said: "The amount of the fine is determined depending on the evidence.
"Everyone has to do their bit to limit the spread of the virus. Our approach has always been to engage, explain and encourage people to act responsibly, but we won't hesitate to use enforcement action where necessary."
The student has been reported for holding, or being involved in holding, a gathering of more than 30 people in a dwelling and participating in a gathering of more than six people.
Police broke up the party of about 50 people outside the halls shortly before 01:00 BST on Friday. Two hours later a group of 40 were dispersed from the same place.
To date there have been 374 296 new coronavirus infections recorded in the city in the past seven days, and 1,656 positive test cases in total since the start of the pandemic.
