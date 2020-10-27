BBC News

Man admits raping girl, three, at Isle of Wight woods

Published
image copyrightDavid Smith
image captionThe girl was assaulted in a wooded area of Fort Victoria Country Park

A man has admitted raping a three-year-old girl at an Isle of Wight beauty spot.

The child was attacked at Fort Victoria Country Park near Yarmouth shortly after 15:00 BST on 31 August.

Graham Medway, 62, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under the age of 13 at a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced on 8 January.

Hampshire Constabulary said Medway was unknown to the victim.

The force previously said an appeal for information following the attack had provoked an "overwhelming response from the public".

