Claire Parry death: PC Timothy Brehmer cleared of murder

Published
image copyrightBournemouth Daily Echo
image captionTimothy Brehmer admitted killing his lover Claire Parry but told the court it was an accident

A police officer who strangled his long-term lover after she exposed their affair to his wife has been cleared of murder.

Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.

The two had been having a secret relationship for more than 10 years, a trial at Salisbury Crown Court heard.

Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, had previously admitted manslaughter and said Mrs Parry's death was an accident.

He will be sentenced at the same court later.

image copyrightParry family
image captionClaire Parry died in hospital after being strangled, a court has heard

The trial heard Mrs Parry, who was married to another Dorset Police officer, had become angry with Brehmer after discovering he had previously had an affair with another woman.

The defendant told jurors he agreed to meet her outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, after she messaged him "relentlessly".

Mrs Parry took his phone to look through his social media messages before sending a text to his wife revealing the affair, the court heard.

Brehmer said he strangled her by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car.

Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.

media captionPolice body-worn video shows PC Brehmer in the back of an ambulance

