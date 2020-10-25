BBC News

Isle of Wight: 'Ongoing incident' on board anchored tanker

Published

Police are dealing with an "ongoing incident" on board an oil tanker situated off the Isle of Wight.

The tanker, named in reports as the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda, was due to dock in Southampton earlier.

Hampshire Constabulary said: "We are aware and dealing with an ongoing incident on board a vessel which is situated south of the Isle of Wight."

The Maritime Coastguard Agency said it was assisting police and search and rescue helicopters were at the scene.