University of Portsmouth student suspended over street party

Published
image copyrightUniversity of Portsmouth
image captionTwo large gatherings on Isambard Brunel Road were broken up by police in the early hours of Friday

A University of Portsmouth student has been suspended over a street party which was held outside a halls of residence.

Police broke up the party of about 50 people outside Margaret Rule Halls, in Isambard Brunel Road, shortly before 01:00 BST on Friday.

Two hours later a group of 40 were dispersed from the same place.

A spokesman for the university said the student had been suspended "pending a disciplinary procedure".

Hampshire Constabulary said it was considering what formal action to take.

The university said it was also suspending a small number of students who had failed to self-isolate.

To date there have been 296 new coronavirus infections recorded in the city in the past week, and 1,467 positive test cases in total.

