University of Portsmouth student suspended over street party
A University of Portsmouth student has been suspended over a street party which was held outside a halls of residence.
Police broke up the party of about 50 people outside Margaret Rule Halls, in Isambard Brunel Road, shortly before 01:00 BST on Friday.
Two hours later a group of 40 were dispersed from the same place.
A spokesman for the university said the student had been suspended "pending a disciplinary procedure".
Hampshire Constabulary said it was considering what formal action to take.
The university said it was also suspending a small number of students who had failed to self-isolate.
To date there have been 296 new coronavirus infections recorded in the city in the past week, and 1,467 positive test cases in total.
