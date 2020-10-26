Pauline Cove guilty of Totton Morrisons crash death
A 78-year-old woman who drove her car into two women in a supermarket car park, killing one of them, has been found guilty of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Pauline Cove was leaving a branch of Morrisons in Totton, Hampshire, in 2018 when her car mounted the pavement.
Doris Lush, 86, died later in hospital and her granddaughter Rebecca Lush, 22, suffered serious leg injuries.
Prosecutors at her trial said Cove had experienced "pedal misapplication".
The jury at Southampton Crown Court was shown CCTV footage, of the crash, described by prosecutor Rose Burns as "shocking".
Ms Burns said witnesses described hearing loud and hard engine revving, and one thought it was a "boy racer".
The court heard Cove, of Hounsdown Avenue, Totton, did not recall what happened and the defence said she may have fainted.
She is due to be sentenced on 30 November.