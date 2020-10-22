Hotel scrapped from Southampton's medieval walls revamp
Plans for a hotel at a redevelopment in Southampton have been dropped following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 240-bedroom hotel was added to the scheme in the Bargate Quarter instead of student accommodation.
The number of flats has gone up from 287 to 500 - the shopping area planned has been scaled back to about a third.
Developer, Tellon Capital, said the changes had been made because "the way people live, work, shop, and socialise has altered radically".
Previous plans featured 185 units of student accommodation.
A consultation on the proposals is being held online until 2 November after which Tellon said it intended to submit a full planning application.
Buildings, including those along Queensway and East Street, have already been demolished ahead of work starting on the redevelopment.
Southampton's town walls
- The oldest sections, Bargate and Eastgate, date from 1180 - alterations were made in about 1290
- They were extended following the devastating French raid of 1338. Edward III ordered that walls be built to "close the town", with the western walls completed in 1380
- The walls - including eight gates and 29 towers - stretched for one and a quarter miles, with the Bargate as the entrance to the medieval town
- In the late 19th Century an idea to demolish the Bargate as an impediment to traffic was defeated following a public campaign. But in the 1930s the adjoining walls were removed to allow traffic to flow on either side
- Roughly half of the walls, 13 of the original towers and six gates are standing, making them some of the most complete medieval town walls in the country
Source: Southampton City Council