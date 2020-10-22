Frazer Brabant: Halloween murder bid five suspects released
- Published
Five men arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder a man in Basingstoke have been released under investigation.
Frazer Brabant, 34, was found with serious head injuries in a back garden in Gershwin Road, on October 31, 2019.
The father-of-two died in hospital nearly three months later on 21 January.
The five suspects, aged 22, 25, 27, 28 and 32, were arrested in Basingstoke on Tuesday.
A total of 15 people have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a murder plot although no-one has been charged.
In November 2019, five men were arrested and released under investigation.
One of the suspects was rearrested in June 2020, along with three men and two women, who were also released under investigation.