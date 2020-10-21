Isle of Wight fire stations criticised in report
The conditions of fire stations on the Isle of Wight are "considerably below" the standard of those on the mainland, a fire service report has found.
The Island's fire service is due to merge with Hampshire's next year.
A report for the shadow fire authority said "lack of direct investment" had led to the deterioration of buildings.
Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart said the the services operational ability had not been affected by the issues.
The report was discussed in private at a meeting of both Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue councillors, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Referring to the report's findings, Hampshire councillor Jonathan Glen said: "The [buildings'] physical conditions are considerably below the standard of those on the mainland.
"This lack of direct investment over several years has led to a reduction in the standard of the physical built environment for which the fire service operates."
'Back into the sixties'
Speaking after the meeting, Mr Stewart said the island had prioritised investment in new fire engines, and specialist equipment in recent years and the new joint authority would have resources to improve buildings.
The Fire Brigades Union said some stations had "health and safety hazards".
The union's secretary on the island, Spencer Cave, said Bembridge and East Cowes had leaking roofs and £26,000 had been spent on Newport Fire Station but later required repair work on leaks and flooring.
"The facilities on the RDS [Retained duty system] stations are not acceptable for a modern service and are like stepping back into the sixties," he added.
In 2018 public consultation documents about a combined authority said the current fire stations would require £2.3 million to maintain as safe places to work.