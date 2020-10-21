BBC News

A3 two-car crash as wrong-way motorist turns around

image copyrightHants Roads Policing
image caption"Amazingly", no-one was injured, police said

A motorist attempted to turn around on a dual carriageway after travelling in the wrong direction, police have said.

The car was then involved in a two-vehicle crash on the A3, north of Petersfield, Hampshire, at about 06:00 BST.

"The driver of the car was in the process of turning round having made a mistake going south on the northbound," Hampshire Constabulary said.

"Amazingly", no-one was injured, the force added.

One lane, near the A272 Winchester Road, was closed while the car was recovered.

