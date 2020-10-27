Dormice population warning after Swanwick habitat destroyed
A conservation group has criticised the destruction of a protected species' habitat by a land developer.
It comes after a contractor was fined £1,000 after he cleared the site in Swanwick, Fareham, despite a warning that protected dormice were living in the hedgerow and shrubbery.
James Rolph admitted destroying the "valuable" habitat in a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court.
Knightsgate UK Ltd, developer and owner of the land, has also pleaded guilty.
Ian White, of the People's Trust for Endangered Species, said the site was part of a wider landscape route connecting dormice across the area.
He said: "There is a stable population of dormice in southern England.
"Now part of this habitat has been destroyed, this could lead to some populations becoming isolated from each other."
Knightsgate UK Ltd allowed Rolph, 28, from Upham, Hampshire, to clear the area with heavy machinery "even though they had received an environmental consultant's report which made it clear that protected species were on-site", according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
A CPS spokesman said it was a deliberate act to avoid paying around £68,000 to comply with the relevant legislation, and clear the site in a way which would protect the dormice.
Mark Gammon, CPS Wessex wildlife lead, said dormice populations have severely decreased in the UK over the last 100 years, partly due to the destruction of their habitats for development.
He said: "Rolph didn't take sufficient care and did not stop the destruction of the site to check properly that it was OK to proceed."
Rolph was also ordered to pay a £100 surcharge and £85 costs.
Knightsgate UK is due before Portsmouth Crown Court on 20 November for a proceeds of crime hearing.