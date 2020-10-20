Frazer Brabant: Five more arrests in Halloween murder plot inquiry
A further five people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to murder a man who was found with head injuries in a back garden.
Father-of-two Frazer Brabant, 34, was assaulted in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, shortly after 22:30 GMT on 31 October 2019, police said.
He died in hospital nearly three months later on 21 January.
A total of 15 people have been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a murder plot although no-one has been charged.
The latest suspects, who were arrested in Basingstoke, are men aged 22, 25, 27, 28 and 32. They remain in custody.
In November 2019, five men were arrested and released under investigation.
One of the suspects was rearrested in June 2020, along with three men and two women, who were also released under investigation.