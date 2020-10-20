Man charged with attempted murder of Hampshire PC
- Published
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a police officer who was stabbed with two knives.
The officer received injuries to his head, neck and hands while attending a call about concern for someone's welfare in Churchill Way, Basingstoke, on 12 April.
Thomas Gracey, 44, of Littlemore in Oxfordshire, is accused of attempted murder.
He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on 10 December.
Hampshire Police said the injured officer had fully recovered and was back at work.