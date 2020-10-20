Cowes Floating Bridge: Troubled ferry running again after three months
The Isle of Wight's £3.2m chain ferry is back in service after a problem with its hydraulics was found in July.
The ferry, which crosses the River Medina between Cowes and East Cowes, has faced a catalogue of glitches since entering service in May 2017.
Issues include it regularly running aground, being taken out of service after a chain broke during a crossing and electrical faults.
The ferry returned to service at about 05:00 BST.
The problem with the hydraulics was discovered during routine maintenance.
A launch service for foot passengers ran between Cowes and East Cowes while the ferry was suspended but drivers faced a detour of up to 11 miles (18km).
The vessel, which is owned and run by Isle of Wight Council, could have "side thrusters" fitted to improve its performance, the authority recently revealed.
A push-boat is being used to keep the boat at the right level during fast-flowing spring tides, costing £97,000 a year.
People travelling on the chain ferry must wear a face covering and follow social distancing rules.