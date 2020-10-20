Hampshire police unit members were 'homophobic, racist and sexist'
A police team developed a "toxic, abhorrent" attitude towards ethnic minorities, immigrants and women, a force disciplinary tribunal has heard.
It was told six members of Hampshire's Serious and Organised Crime Unit were secretly recorded making homophobic, racist and sexist remarks.
They used offensive terms for women, black people, immigrants, disabled, gay and transgender people and foreign nationals, prosecutors said.
The six men deny gross misconduct.
Behaviour 'was misconduct'
Retired Det Insp Tim Ireson, Det Sgt Gregory Willcox, Det Sgt Oliver Lage, PC Andrew Ferguson, PC James Oldfield and former PC Craig Bannerman were all based at the unit in Basingstoke, Hampshire, in 2018.
They admit some of the charges of breaching standards of professional behaviour against them but say the behaviour amounts only to misconduct.
Jason Beer QC, prosecuting, said investigators bugged the men's offices for 24 days in March and April 2018 after receiving an anonymous complaint from a member of police staff.
He said: "The unit's isolation and a lack of leadership appears to have led to a toxic, abhorrent culture developing."
Mr Beer said the only black member of the team was referred to using racist tropes and references to slavery.
Abusive emails
Women were described using derogatory terms and stared at in the canteen, he added.
Officers sent abusive emails and posted offensive images on a WhatsApp group, the hearing was told.
Mr Beer said: "Coarse, vulgar language and profanities were the stock-in-trade of these officers.
"None of this behaviour was challenged or reported."
He said Mr Ireson and Mr Willcox admitted failing to adequately supervise the team.
The hearing continues.