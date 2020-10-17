Timothy Walsh accused of attempted murder in court
A man accused of attempting to murder a police officer who was stabbed multiple times in a flat has appeared in court.
Timothy Walsh, 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address before city magistrates earlier.
The court heard the policeman was attacked after he and a colleague were called to a block of flats on Thursday to check on the welfare of a man.
He suffered serious injuries but has been discharged from hospital.
Mr Walsh has also been charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm of the second officer.
The defendant will appear at Winchester Crown Court next month and will also face two further charges of assaulting police officers and two of assaulting NHS staff between November and March.