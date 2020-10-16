Southampton police officer stabbing: Man charged
A man has been charged with attempting to murder a policeman who was stabbed multiple times.
The 43-year-old officer was responding to concerns over a man living in Portswood Road, Southampton, at about 12:00 BST on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said he suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Timothy Walsh, 51, of Portswood Road, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder.
He has also been charged with the attempted Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a second officer.
Det Ch Insp Dave Brown said: "This was a horrific incident to have happened to an officer whilst on duty.
"Fortunately his injuries are not life threatening and we very pleased that he is now back at home and able to recover with his family."