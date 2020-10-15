Attempted murder arrest as Southampton police officer stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder a policeman who was stabbed multiple times.
The officer was responding to reports of concern for a man living in Portswood Road, Southampton, at about 12:00 BST.
Hampshire Police said the officer suffered "serious, but not life-threatening, injuries".
The arrested man, a 51-year-old from Southampton, remains in custody, the force said.
A spokesman said detectives were working to establish the exact circumstances of the attack.
Det Ch Insp Dave Brown said officers were conducting inquiries, including house-to-house visits, and examining CCTV footage.
"At the same time, we are providing support to the officer's family and his colleagues following this incident," he said.
The force did not believe there was any wider risk to the public, Det Ch Insp Brown added.