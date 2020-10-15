BBC News

Cross-channel electricity link goes live in tests

An under-sea electricity link between England and France has been powered up for the first time before it goes fully live in November.

The IFA2 interconnector between Hampshire and Normandy will deliver 1.2% of Britain's electricity needs, National Grid said.

At first the two-way cable will typically import cheaper electricity from France, the firm added.

It will be the fourth of 12 planned interconnectors to the continent.

The 1GW-capacity link is the result of a £700m shared investment with French power firm RTE.

Jon Butterworth, chief executive of National Grid Ventures, said the interconnector would be a reliable and secure source of "green" energy.

He said it would give access to nuclear and renewable electricity in France, helping to deliver the UK's "net zero" carbon emissions target.

Mr Butterworth said: "The launch of the IFA2 interconnector is an important step in accelerating our progress to a cleaner, greener future."

The link has the potential to reduce wholesale electricity prices in Great Britain by 2%, National Grid said.

The 149-mile (240km) exchange runs from Tourbe, Normandy, to a converter station at Solent Airport and a national grid connection at Chilling, Hampshire.

Fareham Borough Council received more than 1,000 objections, citing concerns including purported health risks from electromagnetic fields and noise from the converter station.

The UK currently has five active interconnectors, including continental links to Belgium, France and the Netherlands.

Another 10 are planned, potentially bringing capacity to almost 18GW by 2023, according to Ofgem - the government regulator for gas and electricity.

Existing and future UK interconnectors

  • IFA (England - France): Opened in 1986 (2GW capacity)
  • Moyle (Northern Ireland - Scotland) 2001 (0.5GW)
  • BritNed (England - Netherlands): 2011 (1GW)
  • EWIC (Wales - Ireland): 2012 (0.5GW)
  • Nemo (England - Belgium): January 2019 (1GW)

