Basingstoke flats arsonist 'could not handle relationship end'
- Published
A man set fire to his third-floor flat in an attempt to take his own life following the end of a relationship, a court has heard.
The fire took broke out in Priestley Road, Basingstoke, on 6 April.
Other properties suffered damage put at £275,000 because of the blaze and the firefighting operation, a judge heard.
Dean Puttock, 37, who previously admitted arson, was handed a two-year community order when he was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court.
Other residents were forced to leave their homes for several hours when smoke began to billow from the flat shortly before 14:00 BST.
Puttock was examined at the scene for smoke inhalation and self-harming cuts, the court heard.
He had threatened suicide three times and had made one other attempt in the week before the fire, the judge was told.
Adrienne Knight, defending, said: "This was a terrible blip where his relationship was over and he couldn't cope."
Judge Keith Cutler told Puttock: "Your actions caused an enormous amount of damage and an enormous amount of upset to other people in the flats."
Releasing the defendant, who has been in custody for six months, the judge impose a restraining order and ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation activity.