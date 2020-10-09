Gurinderjit Rai: Four men deny murdering man shot in lay-by
Four men have denied murdering a man who was found shot dead in a parked car.
The body of Gurinderjit Rai, 41, from Eastleigh, was discovered in a lay-by in Corhampton, Hampshire, in July 2019.
Hampshire Constabulary previously said it believed he was shot in a targeted attack.
Corin Barlow, 40, Aston Hannis, 29, Charlie Statham, 30, and Paul White, 26, made their pleas at Winchester Crown Court earlier.
Mr Barlow, of Lumley Road, Horley, Surrey, Mr Hannis, of Leah Gardens, Eastleigh, Mr Statham, of Crescent Close, Winchester, and Mr White, of Dyson Drive, Winchester, will stand trial at the same court on 7 January.