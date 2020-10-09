Portsmouth and Southampton football violence: Seven men jailed
- Published
Seven men involved in large-scale violent disorder before and after a football match between local rivals have been jailed.
Bottles and other objects were thrown at fans and officers on the day of the Carabao Cup clash between Southampton and Portsmouth on 24 September 2019.
The men, who were all caught on camera with groups of Portsmouth fans, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.
They were jailed for between 16 and 27 months at Portsmouth Crown Court.
Prosecutor Simon Jones told the court that Portsmouth and Southampton fans have one of the most intense rivalries in football.
He said violence had broken out despite appeals in the run-up to the match for calm and good behaviour.
Lawyers representing some of the seven men said their clients "deeply regretted" what they had done, while others said they were "ashamed and remorseful" and that their behaviour was "out of character".
The men who were convicted of violent disorder:
- Daniel Marsh 40, of Binsteed Road in Fratton, was jailed for two years and three months
- Michael Foy 34, of Station Road in Drayton, was jailed for two years
- Lewis Harbour, 23, of Beach Road in Southsea, was jailed for two years
- Jamie Robb. 22, of Bemisters Lane in Gosport, was jailed for a year and eight months
- Jamie Steeves, 19, of Stubbington Avenue in Portsmouth, was jailed for one and a half years
- Cameron Blackman 26, of Castle Street in Porchester, was jailed for a year and four months
- Jack Halstead 24, of Buckland Road in Waterlooville, was jailed for a year and four months
Each also received a football banning order for six years.
Det Ch Insp John McGonigle, who led the investigation, said the majority of fans at the game had been well behaved.
"The level of violence and aggression displayed by the minority is just simply unacceptable," he added.
At a previous hearing, Portsmouth fan Derek Jennings was jailed for 20 months after punching a horse in the head on the night of the game.