Southampton officially launches City of Culture bid
Southampton has officially launched its bid to become UK City of Culture 2025.
The city council said winning the accolade, which is awarded every four years, could lead to the local economy being boosted by millions of pounds.
A promotional video highlights how the city rebuilt itself after World War Two, its maritime heritage and commitment to the arts.
The Hampshire city faces competition from Bradford, Gloucester, Medway and Lancashire.
Southampton has previously failed in its past two attempts to become UK City of Culture, most recently in its 2017 bid when it joined forces with neighbours Portsmouth.
Celebrity ambassadors including singer Craig David, football manager Lawrie McMenemy and Master Chef winner Shelina Permalloo have been recruited to encourage residents to support the campaign.
In a statement, the city council said winning the title would lead to "a happier and healthier city".
It added: "When Hull was UK City of Culture in 2017 it added £300m to their tourism market and up to £17m gross value added to their local economy.
"Southampton's UK City of Culture 2025 bid, if successful, will be forward thinking and look to deliver similarly substantial economic impacts."
The authority said it was appealing to residents to help it develop themes and programmes that would be used in the campaign to win.
Judges are expected to visit the city in the middle of next year.