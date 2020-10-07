Portrait of Queen Victoria's African goddaughter goes on show
A new painting of Queen Victoria's African goddaughter has gone on display as English Heritage said it would feature portraits of "overlooked" black figures connected with its sites.
Sarah Forbes Bonetta was sold into slavery aged five and presented as a "diplomatic gift" to Captain Frederick Forbes in 1850 and brought to England.
She then met Queen Victoria through the captain who paid for her education.
The painting is on show at the Isle of Wight's Osborne House.
The picture is on display at the royal seaside palace, where the Queen once lived with Prince Albert and their nine children, to coincide with Black History Month.
The portrait, by artist Hannah Uzor, is based on a photograph and shows Ms Bonetta wearing her wedding dress.
Ms Uzor said: "To see Sarah return to Osborne - her godmother's home - is very satisfying and I hope my portrait will mean more people discover her story."
Ms Bonetta named her first daughter after the Queen, who also became the child's godmother.
English Heritage said from spring 2021 further portraits of black figures associated with its sites, whose stories like Ms Bonetta's which had been "previously overlooked", will go on display.
The charity said: "Black history is part of English history and, while we know we have more to do, English Heritage is committed to telling the story of England in full."
Curatorial director Anna Eavis said: "There are a number of black figures from the past who have played significant roles at some of the historic sites in our care but their stories are not very well known.
"Starting with Sarah, our portraits project is one way we're bringing these stories to life and sharing them with our visitors."
Ms Bonetta's story was the subject of a play released at the start of the year called The Gift.
Other portraits set to go on display include Rome's African-born emperor Septimius Severus, who strengthened Hadrian's Wall, and James Chappell, a 17th Century servant at Kirby Hall in Northamptonshire, who saved the life of the country house's owner.
Properties where visitors will find new information about connections to the slave trade will include Brodsworth Hall in South Yorkshire.
Its former owner, Peter Thellusson, was not a slave trader himself but invested in slavery-related commodities and land.
At Kenwood House, in London, visitors will learn about how rulings by former owner Lord Mansfield, as Lord Chief Justice, made a significant contribution along the road to abolition.