Hambledon teenager accused of mother's murder found dead

Published
image copyrightHampshire Police
image captionJoanna Thompson died from neck injuries, police said

An 18-year-old accused of murdering his mother has been found dead.

Joanna Thompson, 50, died from neck injuries at a house in Hambledon, Hampshire, on 1 July 2019.

Rowan Thompson denied her murder but admitted manslaughter at a previous court hearing.

The teenager, from Hambledon, was being detained ahead of trial at a secure mental health unit in Greater Manchester.

Ms Thompson's body was found when police were called to the property in Vicarage Lane shortly after midday.

Her son was detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act at the Gardener Unit in Prestwich.

In a statement, the Crown Prosecution Service said: "[We] can confirm that the trial of Rowan Thompson has been vacated due to the death of the defendant."

The statement gave no further details about his death.

