Southsea field fenced off for arrival of migrating geese
A large coastal space in Southsea is to be fenced off to the public to create a refuge for brent geese.
Natural England has chosen Castle Field for the birds until March to offset the use of Clarence Playing Field during ongoing sea defence works.
The site usually used by the geese is currently a works compound area.
The council was required to make an alternative provision for the birds, which arrive in large flocks from early October, by Natural England.
The field is expected to be fenced off by Monday for the geese which migrate to the area from Siberia to feed and roost.
Flown 'a marathon'
Decoys and audio devices will be placed within the refuge site to encourage the geese to use the area.
Tony Whitehead, for the RSPB, said the birds had flown a "marathon to be with us".
"We need to find a little bit of space for them so these sea defences can be built. You need sanctuary areas where they can feed and not be disturbed.
"There were no alternatives. It's a real blessing to have these birds," he said.
The field will be fenced off every winter for the next five years - the duration of the sea defence works - from October to March so it can be used by the geese.
The £131m project to strengthen the sea defences includes building walls, raising land and widening beaches along a 4.5km (2.8 mile) stretch of coastline.
