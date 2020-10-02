Man charged with rape of woman in Portsmouth
A man has been charged with raping a 19-year-old woman in Portsmouth.
Police were called to Turner Road in Buckland at about 01:00 BST on 20 September after the woman was attacked.
Abdelarahman Saleh Adam, 18, of Gathorne Road, Wood Green, north London, was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Seven other people were arrested on suspicion of rape between 20 September and 30 September.
Two 18-year-old men, two 17-year-old boys and a boy, 16, were arrested on suspicion of rape on 20 September. Another boy, 17, was arrested on suspicion of rape on 21 September. They have all been released without charge and will face no further action.
Another boy, 17, from Portsmouth, was also arrested on suspicion of rape on 30 September. He has been bailed until 28 October.
