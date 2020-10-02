Hythe baby death: Mother denies murdering one-month-old son
A 27-year-old woman has denied murdering her one-month-old baby boy.
Chelsea Cuthbertson, of Knightwood Road, Hythe, Hampshire, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Malakai Watts.
The infant was taken by paramedics on 2 February 2019 to Southampton General Hospital where he died four days later.
Cuthbertson was released on bail and will appear at Winchester Crown Court for trial on 7 June next year. Her trial is expected to last up to four weeks.