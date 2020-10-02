RAF Odiham crash death motorcyclist 'touched lives'
- Published
A motorcyclist who died when his bike crashed with a car will be "missed by everyone whose lives he touched", his family has said.
Prashant Naik, 56, died when his black Ducati collided with a white Ford Fiesta on the B3349 Alton Road at about 10:20 BST on 20 September.
An 80-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, was also seriously injured.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were continuing to investigate.
Paying tribute to Mr Naik, known as "Pru", from Lightwater, Surrey, his family said: "He was a loving husband and brother, proud uncle and loyal friend with an incredible entrepreneurial spirit. He will sadly be missed by everyone whose lives he touched."
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, near the junction of Churchill Avenue and RAF Odiham, are urged to contact police.