Hospital patient 'died after blood sugar mistakes' Published duration 18 minutes ago

image caption Juliet Marlow, a campaigner against assisted suicide, spoke on the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme in 2015

A disability issues campaigner died after hospital staff failed to notice she was going into diabetic shock, an inquest has heard.

Juliet Marlow, 48, died following an operation in July 2018 at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital.

She fell into an irreversible coma when her blood sugar feed was not maintained on the day of the procedure, Winchester Coroner's Court was told.

Police began a criminal inquiry but no charges were brought, the court heard.

Mrs Marlow, from Bordon, previously drank Lucozade to maintain her blood sugar levels, unaware that the drink's glucose content had recently been lowered, the inquest was told.

She was admitted to hospital in June 2018 suffering from the effects of low sugar levels, the hearing was told.

image copyright Google image caption The hospital has improved its procedures as a result of the death, the inquest heard

On 23 July, she underwent a tracheostomy in order to begin to free her from a ventilator.

She was given insulin but had no sugar for more than six hours and a two-hourly blood check was missed, the inquest was told.

Tony Ashton, an intensive care consultant, told the hearing he could not remember checking Mrs Marlow's blood readings or her insulin infusion during a ward round after the operation.

He said: "It was more than a cursory foot in the door. I did notice her feed was not running."

Dr Ashton asked a newly-qualified nurse, Kharll Galapon, to restart feeding but he failed to do so, the hearing was told.

Ms Marlow, a campaigner against assisted suicide and a spokeswoman for the group Not Dead Yet UK, deteriorated quickly during the evening and eventually died on 11 August.

Her death arose from many factors including a previous cardiac arrest and pneumonia, the coroner heard.

The hospital has improved procedures as a result of the death, the inquest was told.