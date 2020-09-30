Winchester A34 crash death student Oliver Washington in 'dark place' Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Hampshire Constabulary image caption Oliver Washington was a keen traveller and skier, his family said

A student was in a "very dark place" before he took his own life on a major dual carriageway, an inquest heard.

Oliver Washington, 19, from Billericay, Essex, was hit by a lorry early on 19 November on the A34, near Winchester.

He had earlier left Winchester University's West Downs halls of residence following an incident involving other students, the Winchester inquest heard.

The coroner concluded his death was suicide.

Mr Washington, a first year student, died instantly from multiple injuries when he was struck by the lorry on the northbound carriageway of the A34 at Kings Worthy, shortly before 05:00 GMT.

Toxicology reports showed he had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

A statement was read from a fellow student, who described Oliver being "visibly upset" after an undisclosed incident involving other students in the early hours of 19 November.

image copyright Google image caption The crash happened on the northbound A34 carriageway after the road splits with the A33

He had left the Westover Campus with a rucksack at about 03:15, the hearing was told.

Shortly afterwards he called his godmother in Winchester and texted his mother in Essex, but neither saw the missed calls and message until later in the morning.

He also recorded voice messages on his phone saying he had "made mistakes".

'Tragic collision'

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: "Whatever happened clearly had an effect on his outlook on life. Over that hour and a half it had taken him to a very dark place - a clear indication of an irrational and anxious mindset.

"He stepped into the carriageway at the last moment and nothing could have been done to avoid the tragic collision."

The inquest heard he had been referred to a mental health crisis team in 2017 with "increased anxiety" after being "overwhelmed by the demands of school".

In a statement, his parents Gytha and John said: "His tragic death on the threshold of his adult life and just as he was settling happily in Winchester is a grief beyond our powers of expression."

They added they wanted to create a "permanent memorial" to their son at the university.