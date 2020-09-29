Four teens charged over emergency workers assault in Eastleigh Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The attack happened on Romsey Road in Eastleigh on 16 June

Four teenagers have been charged after two emergency services workers were assaulted.

The workers were attacked and their vehicle was damaged in Romsey Road, Eastleigh, Hampshire, on 16 June.

Arron Singh Punia, 18, and two 17-year-old boys have been charged with assaulting an emergency services worker, causing criminal damage and resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two public order offences.

Mr Singh Punia, of Great Farm Road, Eastleigh, and one of the 17-year-old boys have also been charged with a public order offence.

All four are due at West Hampshire Youth Court on 26 October.