Storm forces air ambulance to land at Mountbatten home

Estates manager, Richard Jordan Baker said: "It was certainly a dramatic scene as the yellow and green helicopter came into view"

An air ambulance was forced to make an unplanned landing on the lawn of the Mountbatten family's stately home during stormy weather.

The crew had to "get to ground quickly and safely - in lashing rain and high winds", and were forced to set down at Broadlands, in Hampshire.

The pilot, doctor and paramedic were later given tea by Countess Mountbatten at the house near Romsey.

They had been flying to their Thruxton base and continued as the storm eased.

'Impromptu arrival'

Paramedic Sophia Rozario, said that mid-flight "we were faced with worsening weather conditions than anticipated, which meant visibility was significantly reduced".

"A decision was made by our pilot to discontinue the flight and that landing was the safest option," she said.

"I don't think any of us had realised where we had landed until the rotor blades had stopped. It was lovely to receive such a warm welcome from Countess Mountbatten and her family, especially after such an impromptu arrival."

Following tea at the Mountbatten family home the crew were safely on their way again

Estates manager Richard Jordan Baker, said: "It was certainly a dramatic scene as the yellow and green helicopter came into view through the lashing rain and swirling gale.

"It was a great pleasure for us all to meet the crew and learn more about what they do. Following some warmth and tea they were safely on their way again.''

The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip spent their wedding night in Broadlands, the home of Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten

The Prince and Princess of Wales also spent part of their honeymoon at the Mountbatten family home.

The house is currently closed to visitors because of restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.