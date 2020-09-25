Southampton restaurant's licence suspended for Covid breach Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption Police said more than 100 people were packed into the Iroko Lounge in Southampton

A restaurant where more than 100 revellers were found "dancing in immediate proximity to each other" has had its licence suspended for breaching coronavirus rules.

Iroko Lounge in Southampton was so packed in the early hours of 23 August that officers were initially unable to gain access, Hampshire police said.

The force said it was "the worst breach" of Covid-19 rules it had seen.

The restaurant's owner said he had not been aware of the party and apologised.

Southampton City Council's licensing committee ruled to suspend the restaurant's premises licence until 18 November, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In a report to councillors , police said a patrol spotted between 25 and 30 people outside the venue on Onslow Road at 01:15 BST.

PC Brian Swallow said flashing disco lights and music could be seen and heard from outside.

"Entry could not be fully gained into the main area due to the numbers of persons inside dancing in immediate proximity to each other," he said.

'Unaware'

He said once the music was "eventually" turned off a man named Malcolm Forbes identified himself as the licence holder and claimed it was a private party which was not breaching any rules.

PC Swallow said Mr Forbes was unable to supply track and trace details for anyone who had been in the "small" restaurant and had not completed a Covid risk assessment.

The officer said more than 100 canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas and hippy crack, were found on the floor after the party-goers left.

It later emerged that Mr Forbes had been granted a lease by restaurant owner Haydar Rahman.

Mr Rahman's solicitor told councillors his client was unaware of the party, apologised and said that Mr Forbes was no longer associated with the venue.

Mr Forbes could not be reached for comment.

Nobody has been arrested or charged in relation to the incident.