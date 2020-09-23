Coronavirus: Call for end to cross-Solent virus test travelling Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

People with Covid-19 symptoms are being asked to travel across the Solent, against official advice, Isle of Wight Council has said.

The council, the island's MP and ferry companies have called for changes in the testing system.

It has been reported that people with symptoms on the island have been offered tests on the mainland, and vice versa.

The government said testing was being done on an "unprecedented scale".

Some islanders seeking a test in Newport, or by post, are being offered slots at centres on the mainland, while test slots on the island are being offered to mainlanders, the council said.

Although people travelling for tests are instructed to avoid public transport, there is no alternative to crossing the Solent by ferry.

Council leader Dave Stewart said the national appointment system should take account of the island's "unique circumstances".

Ferry operators Red Funnel, Wightlink and Hovertravel also backed the call.

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: "As increasing numbers of people are being directed to testing centres, it is becoming more difficult for us to accommodate them.

"People with suspected Covid-19 should be tested close to their homes and not travel on public transport."

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely said he had written to health secretary Matt Hancock.

Mr Seely said: "It is important that people get tested, but I agree that it is not appropriate for suspected Covid sufferers to be getting the ferry to come to the island, and risk infecting other passengers.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the "vast majority" of people were getting tested within six miles of their homes and only people with symptoms should request a test.