Portsmouth A27 closure: 'Long delays' due to bridge works Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Highways England image caption Cosham Railway Bridge was constructed in 1968 and "requires essential repairs", Highways England said

Long delays are being caused by the closure of a major road through Portsmouth for bridge repair, Highways England has warned.

The A27 Havant Bypass was shut eastbound on Friday evening between junction 12 of the M27 and the A2030 Eastern Road roundabout.

The closure has led to "very heavy traffic" through the city, particularly around Cosham, police have said.

The bypass is not due to reopen until 06:00 BST on Monday.

The closure has also affect traffic on the M27.

On Twitter, Mary Driver said there were "huge queues" towards Portsmouth.

Cosham Railway Bridge, which carries the A27 Havant Bypass over the Portsmouth to London railway line, was constructed in 1968 and "requires essential repairs", Highways England said.

A second weekend closure is planned from 25 September at 21:00 to 28 September at 06:00, when the westbound carriageway will shut between the A2030 Eastern Road roundabout and the Portsbridge roundabout.

The beginning of this weekend's closure coincided with the overnight closure of the M27 eastbound, between junction 5 for Stoneham and junction 7 at Hedge End, which reopened at 06:00.

Portsmouth City Council warned that once the A27 was reopened, narrow lanes would be in place with a 50mph (80 km/h) speed restriction for up to 10 weeks.

Along with Hampshire Constabulary, it has warned motorists to plan their journeys, allow extra time and "expect delays".

If the work is not completed as scheduled, Highways England said further closures could take place during the ﬁrst two weekends in October.