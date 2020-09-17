Boy, 13, arrested after teachers 'attacked' in Southampton Published duration 53 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The school sent a message to parents saying it had gone into temporary lockdown

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attacking three teachers at a school in Southampton.

Police were called to Redbridge Community School in the west of the city shortly after 11:30 BST amid reports of assaults.

The school later messaged parents to say the school had been put into temporary lockdown as a precaution due to an "unforeseen emergency".

It said normal school business had since resumed.

Worried parents discussed the alert on social media with some speculating a knife had been involved but police said that was not true.

Pupils conduct 'impressive'

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: "I can confirm that we were called at 11.38am today to a report of an assault at Redbridge Community School.

"It was reported that a student assaulted three teachers. No weapon was used.

"Officers attended and later arrested a 13-year-old boy on suspicion of three assaults."

In a message to parents, the school said: "Due to an unforeseen emergency the headteacher made a decision to place the school into lockdown for a short period of time. At no time were members of staff or students at risk."

The school said the temporary lockdown was taken as a precaution.

The message also said: "We would like to say how very impressed we were by the conduct of all the students, especially our new year 7s."