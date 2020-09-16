Richard Morris: Family devastated by loss of diplomat Published duration 12 minutes ago

image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT image caption RIchard Morris's family said they were "devastated by his loss"

The family of a British high commissioner found dead in a Hampshire forest have told how they are "devastated by his loss".

Richard Morris, from Bentley, was last seen running in Alton in the county on 6 May.

Hampshire Constabulary have confirmed Mr Morris has been formally identified.

His family in a statement described him as "a loving and loyal husband, father, son and brother".

The statement added: "Described as funny, kind and smart by his diplomatic colleagues, he worked for the FCO with professionalism and integrity for nearly 30 years.

"His empathy and kindness to those around him earned him respect wherever he went, evidenced by the messages of love, friendship and support we have received from all over the world. "

image caption Police said 50 officers and volunteers took part in initial searches of Alice Holt Forest

Father-of-three Mr Morris, originally from Worcestershire, was the UK ambassador to Nepal for four years until 2019.

Before his disappearance he was appointed British High Commissioner to Fiji.

Mr Morris had also worked as head of the Pacific department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), consul general in Sydney as well as director general of trade and investment in Australasia.