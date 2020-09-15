Paramedics 'falsely imprisoned' while on call in Gosport Published duration 43 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption It happened while the paramedics were on a call in Tudor Close

A woman has been charged with the false imprisonment of two paramedics.

Officers were called to Tudor Close in Gosport, Hampshire, at 17:50 BST on Sunday after reports that the pair had been threatened with a knife while attending a call.

They were detained in a property for about 20 minutes but no-one was hurt, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Kylie Mancell has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker and false imprisonment.

The 32-year-old, of Tudor Close, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court and is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 19 October.