Peregrine falcons nesting in condemned Portsmouth tower block Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Peregrine falcons are protected under the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981

Peregrine falcons are nesting in one of two condemned tower blocks set for demolition.

Portsmouth City Council said Leamington House and Horatia House would be demolished after work to strengthen them was estimated at £86m last year.

The authority's cabinet agreed to proceed with the demolition at a meeting on Tuesday but heard peregrine falcons were nesting in Horatia House.

The birds, their nests and eggs are protected by law.

It is a criminal offence to intentionally or recklessly kill, injure or take a peregrine falcon.

image caption The birds are nesting in Portsmouth's Horatia House

Portsmouth City Council said the birds would be relocated but could not be moved during nesting season.

It added it had a "clear commitment" to abide by the protection given to the birds and had planned a meeting with an ornithological society to plan how and when the move could be carried out.

Cladding was removed from Leamington House and Horatia House in Portsmouth following the fire at London's Grenfell Tower , after which it was revealed the original 1960s concrete construction of the blocks was not strong enough, so residents were moved out

image caption About 800 residents were moved out of Leamington House and Horatia House last year

During Tuesday's meeting , Darren Sanders, head of housing at Portsmouth City Council, said the existing buildings would be deconstructed "floor by floor, panel by panel" as that was deemed "the safest thing to do".

The demolition, which could start next year and was approved in February last year, is expected to cost £10m.

Funding for the whole scheme, which is expected to cost about £120m, has yet be considered by the full council.