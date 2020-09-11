Southampton BOATS2020: Axing shows 'will devastate business' Published duration 15 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption The events had been expected to attract about 20,000 people to Southampton

Cancelling two boat shows "at the 11th hour" will "devastate" local business, an MP has said.

Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen Royston Smith said they were "critical" to the city's economy and recovery.

Labour-led Southampton City Council said the shows were cancelled due to an increased national spread of Covid-19.

image caption About 230 boats had been brought into the city

The annual Southampton International Boat Show - which has been postponed and replaced with the scaled-down BOATS2020 - has been staged in the city for more than 50 years and last year's event attracted more than 100,000 visitors.

This year 20,000 had been expected to visit the city for the two shows over the next 10 days.

Mr Smith said in a tweet on Thursday he was "bitterly disappointed" by the "11th hour decision".

"These events were critical to Southampton's economy and recovery," he added.

Speaking to BBC News he said: "This is devastating to business."

Lesley Robinson, chief executive of British Marine, which organised BOATS2020, had said she was "desperately disappointed" by the cancellation, after receiving the news at 18:30 BST on Thursday.

Tim Mayer, sales and marketing director at MDL which is responsible for the show in Ocean Village, described the decision as "devastating to the industry".

"We understand that the council is worried about an influx of visitors; however, the company has strived to develop a show that offers visitors an appointment-only, controlled and safe show," he added.

image copyright Getty Images image caption The annual Southampton International Boat Show has been staged in the city for more than 50 years

People have taken to Twitter to comment, with mixed views.

Marisa Kellett said: "We need the economy running, why did [Southampton City Council] allow it to get ahead if they were that concerned?"

Replying to Mr Smith's tweet, Donna Aburrow said: "Don't be silly this was never a good idea. Glad they made the right choice. Let's keep our city safe."

Southampton City Council's director of public health, Debbie Chase, said although local cases of Covid-19 were low, the national picture showed a concerning rise in cases.

"It's important we act now to reduce the risk of infection," she said.

Satvir Kaur, cabinet member for homes and culture, said the decision was taken with a heavy heart.

"However, it would simply be irresponsible to ignore expert advice of our health professionals at this time," he said.