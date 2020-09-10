Winchester school bus bridge crash leaves children injured
Several children were hurt when their school bus hit a railway bridge.
The roof of the double-decker was torn off in the crash on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester,
Some of the pupils, who all attend Henry Beaufort School, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, Hampshire Police said.
None sustained life-threatening injuries, the force said. Ambulance crews, firefighters and Network Rail staff are also at the scene.
The road remains closed.