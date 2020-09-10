Winchester school bus bridge crash leaves children injured Published duration 16 minutes ago

image caption There was a large emergency services presence at the scene of the crash in Wellhouse Lane, Headbourne Worthy

Several children were hurt when their school bus hit a railway bridge.

The roof of the double-decker was torn off in the crash on Wellhouse Lane, Winchester,

Some of the pupils, who all attend Henry Beaufort School, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, Hampshire Police said.

None sustained life-threatening injuries, the force said. Ambulance crews, firefighters and Network Rail staff are also at the scene.