BBC News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sets sail after Covid-19 outbreak postponed mission

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe warship is expected to be the navy's flagship vessel for at least 50 years
HMS Queen Elizabeth has set sail from Portsmouth after postponing its departure when crew members tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said fewer than 10 sailors had been affected and isolated in barracks ashore.
The aircraft carrier, which has a crew of 1,000, had been set to leave its base on Monday for training exercises.
The 65,000-tonne warship departed the naval base at about 16:35 BST.
Sailors who had contact with their infected crewmates had isolated onboard the £3bn vessel.
image copyrightMOD
image captionTwo HMS Queen Elizabeth sailors tested positive for Covid-19 in April
The Royal Navy said the positive tests were detected during "routine" preparations and those affected had worked with the NHS Test and Trace system "to ensure the virus does not spread further".
HMS Queen Elizabeth is the largest warship to be built in Britain and returned to Portsmouth for the first time as a fully-trained aircraft carrier in July.
The carrier is expected to carry out training exercises at sea before returning to base for supplies ahead of departing for major international exercises.

More on this story

  • HMS Queen Elizabeth postpones mission due to Covid-19

    Published
    1 day ago

  • Coronavirus: HMS Queen Elizabeth's 800 crew tested

    Published
    29 April

  • Coronavirus: HMS Queen Elizabeth stays in Portsmouth for crew tests

    Published
    23 April