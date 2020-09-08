Southampton stabbing: Boy sentenced after death of carjacker Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family handout image caption James Laurie died in hospital from a stab wound to the chest

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced following the death of a teenager who staged a carjacking attempt.

James Laurie died after he was stabbed in the chest in Linden Road, Southampton, in January.

He was given a 12-month referral order at Portsmouth Youth Court after previously pleading guilty to possession of a bladed weapon.

His trial at Winchester Crown Court heard he was a passenger in a parked car in Lindsay Road when the keys were taken on 19 January.

image caption The stabbing happened in Lindsay Road, Southampton, in January

Tahir Khan QC, prosecuting, said the defendant was the "aggressor" and had climbed out of the car to chase the three males involved.

The court heard the 15-year-old had told police he was "scared and frightened" and "swung" the knife in self-defence.

James Newton-Price QC, defending, said the wound could have been caused by the "jittery" movements of the victim, who had taken an "exceptionally high" amount of the drug MDMA.