Portsmouth homeless to move from hotels to student flats

image copyright N Chadwick image caption Some of Portsmouth's rough sleepers have been living at the Ibis Hotel on Fratton Way since the coronavirus crisis began

Homeless people who have been living in hotels during the coronavirus pandemic are to be moved to student accommodation, a council has said.

More than 200 rough sleepers have been living in hotels in Portsmouth since the Covid-19 crisis began.

About 100 have already moved to private rented accommodation or shared housing, Portsmouth City Council said.

Up to 110 are expected to be re-housed in two empty student blocks in the city by the end of the month.

The council said the blocks would be used while it looked for more permanent accommodation.

It added services would also be provided to help residents "make long-term changes to their lives", including specialist support for those with substance misuse issues.

'Safe and secure'

The move follows the government's announcement earlier this year that £105m would be provided to help councils across England house rough sleepers until next March. Funding levels for Portsmouth are expected to be confirmed next month.

The council said it had leased two unused student blocks in St Michael's Road and Elm Grove.

Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and preventing homelessness, said: "This package enables us to offer secure, safe accommodation to those who want it, while we work with partners on plans we want to last for years.

"It is clear from listening to rough sleepers that they want support, not just a place to live, and that is what we will offer."