Image copyright PA Media Image caption The warship is expected to be the navy's flagship vessel for at least 50 years

The HMS Queen Elizabeth has postponed sailing from Portsmouth after crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the affected sailors - fewer than 10 in number - were isolating in barracks ashore.

The aircraft carrier, which has a crew of 1,000, had been set to leave its base on Monday for training exercises.

Sailors who had contact with their infected crewmates will isolate on board the £3bn vessel.

Image copyright MOD Image caption Two HMS Queen Elizabeth sailors tested positive for Covid-19 in April

The Royal Navy said the positive tests were detected during "routine" preparations.

"Those affected have been isolated and are working with the NHS Test and Trace system to ensure the virus does not spread further," a spokesperson said.

The 65,000-tonne warship, the largest to be built in Britain, is expected to leave Portsmouth as soon as Tuesday.

The MoD said the decision when to sail would be left to the carrier's commanding officer Capt Angus Essenhigh, who will act on Public Health England guidance.

The carrier is expected to carry out training exercises at sea before returning to base for supplies ahead of departing for major international exercises.