Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Yvonne Copland was killed in the crash

A driver who caused a fatal crash involving a double-decker bus and two cars on the Isle of Wight has had her sentence increased.

Yaashmi Ravikumar, 20, from Essex, was sentenced to 18 months in a young offenders institution in July.

Following a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, that sentence has now been increased to two years and four months.

One woman died and 22 people were injured in the crash on 14 April 2019.

Ravikumar, who was 18 at the time, was driving three friends in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a bus after failing to give way at a junction near Newport causing it to veer into an oncoming car.

Image caption The crash on Forest Road, Newport, involved two cars and a bus.

Yvonne Copland, 64, from Shide, who was a passenger in the approaching Fiat Bravo, was killed in the collision with the bus.

Her husband, son and his partner sustained life-changing injuries. The bus driver was also seriously injured.

The Solicitor General Michael Ellis said: "Ravikumar's driving and lack of attention to road signs caused the death of one person and serious injuries to several others.

"I am pleased the Court of Appeal has increased her sentence to reflect the severity of the impact of her actions."

A driving ban for two years and nine months has also been extended to three years and two months.

Ravikumar previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, as well as seriously injuring four people.